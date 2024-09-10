 M'sian nabbed at Chin Swee Road with more than 5kg drugs, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
M'sian nabbed at Chin Swee Road with more than 5kg drugs

More than 5kg of drugs were seized from the car the suspect was driving.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Sarah Koh for The Straits Times
Sep 10, 2024 04:54 pm

A 34-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested for suspected drug trafficking, and more than 5kg of drugs were seized from the car he was driving.

A statement from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Sept 10 said the man was arrested in the area of Chin Swee Road on the night of Sept 9.

Officers recovered 264g of Ice (methamphetamine), 1.88kg of heroin, and 3.14kg of cannabis during a search of the car he was driving, said CNB.

“The haul of drugs seized in this operation can feed the addiction of about 1,500 abusers for a week,” the bureau added.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, or 250g of methamphetamine, or 500g of cannabis, may face the death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspect is ongoing, said CNB.

