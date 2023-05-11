Muis responds to complaint about hijab-wearing worker selling pork satay

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has responded to an online post that took issue with a hijab-wearing worker selling pork satay at a pasar malam in Woodlands.

Facebook user Victor Shafeeq Peters said in his post that he was concerned to see a woman wearing a hijab working at a pasar malam stall selling pork satay at Vista Point in Woodlands.

He also shared a video of himself confronting the workers and asking the woman if she was a Muslim and why she was selling pork.

He included the conversation he had with the stall's boss on the phone and told her "Muslims cannot sell pork".

He is heard saying: "How can you do this?"

He then tells her to inform her workers to take down the menu showing pork items.

In his post, he added that he was concerned other Muslims would assume the stall is halal after seeing the hijab-wearing employee.

In response to a Stomp query, Muis said they have received several queries regarding this incident and visited the MBK Thai Express stall on Tuesday (May 9).

"Based on our visit, there were no halal claims made," a Muis spokesman said.

"The religion of the person serving or preparing the food does not determine its Halal status.

"We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that as Muslims, we are required to exercise due diligence before patronising any eatery. In the absence of a Halal certificate, do check through the menu and ask the seller on the ingredients used (#CheckAskDecide).

"We would also like to encourage Muslims to be mindful of our words, even when we are being honest and true. In giving advice, Muslims should be polite and measured in our approach, as it will make others feel more comfortable and easier for them to accept advice as taught by our Prophet Muhammad s.a.w."