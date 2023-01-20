'Music so loud by walls were vibrating': Serangoon residents up in arms over loud CNY event at coffee shop

A Chinese New year event at a coffee shop in Serangoon generated so much noise throughout the evening that it left nearby residents up in arms, prompting one of them to call the police.

In the week leading up to the event on Monday, Jan 16, Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive had been decorated with bright lights and red lanterns, reported Shin Min Daily News.

During the evening in question, the area was packed with people, say residents, as two women sang on a podium until around 10.30pm.

One nearby resident, surname Guan, said that even with her doors and windows closed, she could still hear the noise.

Since her daughter had school the next day, she decided to call the police.

Another resident said the music was so loud, it caused her walls and floors to vibrate.

The coffee shop allegedly had three speakers playing music at one go.

The ruckus also forced a resident with an eight-month-old to stay out past 9pm, Shin Min reported.

The police arrived at about 8pm and the music volume was lowered at 9pm, one of the residents said.

The Singapore Police Force said they received a call for assistance at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive on Jan 16 at about 7:50pm.

Two men, aged 27 and 50, are currently assisting with investigations for providing public entertainment without a valid licence.