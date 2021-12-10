N-level examination results to be released on Dec 17

Only school candidates will be allowed entry into school and they have to observe safe management measures.

Candidates who took the Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level examinations this year will receive their results next Friday (Dec 17).

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to get their results in their classrooms from 2.30pm, or online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Friday.

Candidates issued with a health risk warning can collect their results in person if they have a negative antigen rapid test result on Dec 17.

Those who are unwell or are required to self-isolate due to a positive Covid-19 test result should not return to school. Instead, they may view their results on SEAB's website from 3.15pm on Dec 17.

Candidates who have a Singpass account can use it to access the SEAB's online results release system, which will be available until Dec 31.

International students can access the system using a system-generated username sent to their e-mail addresses which their schools have provided to the board from Dec 14.

For private candidates, the result slips will be mailed on Dec 17 to the address provided.

Candidates may also appoint a proxy to collect their results.

Those who obtain a qualifying aggregate score can be promoted to Secondary 5 in 2022.

All candidates applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can do so via the ITE website between 2.30pm on Dec 17 and 5pm on Dec 21.

Those who wish to fill up a hard-copy application form can go to the customer and visitor centres at the three ITE colleges in Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang and Simei. They must first book an appointment by phone or e-mail.

Starting with selected courses from 2022, ITE will introduce an enhanced three-year curricular structure leading to a Higher Nitec certification.

This will equip ITE graduates with deeper industry-relevant skills for employment, as well as provide a strong foundation for further education and skills upgrading.

Applications for Higher Nitec courses under the enhanced structure may be submitted via the ITE application portal, or hard copy forms.

Students eligible for the Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive invitations to apply.

The DPP enables them to progress to selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at the ITE, if they achieve the qualifying grade point average scores.

DPP posting results will be released on Dec 23 and ITE ones on Dec 30.

Students can check both through the ITE application portal.

Those with ITE offers should accept or reject them between Dec 30 and Jan 4 next year, while candidates who have received DPP posting results should do so between Dec 23 and Dec 28.

The MOE and SEAB said applications for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme will open in January. The one-year programme allows Normal (Academic) students to bypass the O levels and enrol in a diploma course.

After the release of the N-level results, students may consult teachers or education and career guidance counsellors in their schools on their next steps.

They can visit the MySkillsFuture website to find out about the education and career pathways available to them.