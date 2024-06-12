NEL train services to start at 8am on June 30, July 7, 14, 21

The Punggol Coast MRT Station is slated to open end-2024.

Train services on the North East Line (NEL) will start later at 8am on June 30 and July 7, 14 and 21.

In the announcement made by SBS Transit on Facebook on June 12, it explained that the temporary revised timing is to facilitate the integrated testing of systems for the opening of the new Punggol Coast MRT Station.

On the four affected Sundays, shuttle bus services 21 and 22 will ply between Punggol and HarbourFront MRT Stations from about 6am to when the train services begin at 8am.

Frequency of the bus services will be about three to eight minutes.

Shuttle bus service 21 will operate between Punggol and Serangoon MRT Stations while Shuttle Bus Service 22 will operate between Serangoon and HarbourFront MRT Stations.

Fare for the bus services will mirror that of the trains'.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and factor in longer commuting time if riding the shuttle bus services.