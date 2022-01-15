Netizens up in arms over cyclists blocking, chasing down, confronting driver who honked

Hundreds of people have reacted to an online video of a group of cyclists apparently breaking the law in Chinatown.

And there is a chorus of calls once again for further regulating cycles on the road.

The cyclists seem to be in a larger than permitted group and some of them chase down and confront a motorist who is said to have honked at them.

The video, put on Facebook by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road, shows the cyclists riding along New Bridge Road, with the motorist behind them in the left lane. Timestamps indicate that it happened in the early hours of Jan 9.

As they approach a corner coffee shop, the cyclists slow to a stop, briefly blocking the motorist who waits to turn left.

There is no audio but according to the post, the driver honked and slowly passed them.

The video continues through Keong Saik Road where one of the cyclists passes the car, stops in front, and appears to speak aggressively to the driver. Others are seen joining him.

Most of those commenting, including some who said they were cyclists, condemned the way the group behaved.

Many argued that if cycling remains legal on the roads, cyclists, like other road users, should be registered and be made to pay road tax.

Some did point out though that without any audio, it is hard to judge the driver’s behaviour, especially the sound of the horn, and there were calls for more patience and tolerance. But others would have none of that.

One said: “There will always be sympathy for cyclists because they seem to be vulnerable . The trouble now with this new found power / freedom, it is allowing car drivers and pedestrians alike to be bullied in many situations…”

Drastic measures were proposed. “Just ban cycling on the road la. Issues solved.”

One went so far as to suggest that cyclists wanting to use the roads should be made to pass tests and pay ERP charges as well.

There were measured responses as well. One said “... sg don’t have designated bicycle lanes on the road, so don’t make a fuss when cars honk, cos bicycles just don’t match up to speed of cars, and it will be deemed road hogging.”

Many pointed out that honking is not only legal, but a useful means of alerting other road users to your presence.

“If you can't take the blaring of horn, which cause no actual harm except to your ego, then it's better that you get off the road. Don't cycle at all.”

The car stopped to pick up a passenger, so there was speculation that it was a private hire vehicle, and the driver was working hard to make a living late at night, whereas the cyclists looked like they were indulging in a leisure activity.