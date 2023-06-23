Netizens slam man who posts half-naked shots on bus, train

Vincent has also posted videos of himself exercising topless on trains.

No one wants to see you naked. That's the message netizens are sending a man who posted a number of TikTok videos of himself half-nude on a bus and train.

One of the videos posted on May 23 by TikTok user Chiajitkiat, also known as Vincent, on a public bus has attracted over 64,000 views.

He has also posted videos of himself exercising without a shirt on trains. A video of him doing his 300 squat challenge has 18,000 views so far.

One user, with a name reflecting what she could have felt looking at Vincent, commented on his video. "Uncle dis not ur living room," said shock.

User iman said, "Vincent wear your clothes la please."

Some others called his behaviour "indecent", and tagged the Singapore Police Force and Land Transport Authority.

But he has his fans too.

"Shoutout to uncle for doing the dare," said one netizen with a Chinese moniker.



Vincent, a fitness fanatic going by his lifestyle, insisted that his behaviour was not indecent and that he just wanted to promote a healthy lifestyle.

But under Section 27A of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, any person who appears nude in a private place and is exposed to public view is criminally liable.

So careful there, Vincent. Do not expose more than you need to in public.