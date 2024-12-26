 Cyclist almost crushed by bus after skidding on wet road, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Cyclist almost crushed by bus after skidding on wet road

The cyclist can be seen looking at the bus that just ran over his bicycle.PHOTO: FACEBOOK / SG ROAD VIGILANTE
Jaden Darrius Png
Journalist
Dec 26, 2024 10:40 am

A cyclist narrowly escaped being crushed by a bus after skidding and falling on a wet road.

The incident, captured in a video shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Dec 24, appears to have occurred along Jalan Bahar Road.

The cyclist is seen riding in the leftmost lane, a merging lane, when a bus approaches from the merging lane's right side.

Though still some distance apart, the bicycle suddenly topples, throwing the cyclist to the ground.

Luckily, he falls to his left, narrowly avoiding the bus's wheels, though part of his bicycle appears to be run over.

The video then shows the cyclist standing by the curb, looking at the bus, which has stopped further up the road.

A dangerous ride: cycling on highways without protective gear.
Helmetless teen cyclists spotted speeding on S’pore highway

His bicycle lies on the ground, part of it bent, presumably from being run over. 

The road appears wet, with puddles visible on both the pavement and the road itself.

