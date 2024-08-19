New bus services to ply Bartley, Tampines Ave 1 from Aug 26

The two bus services will operate only during morning and evening peak periods on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

Starting Aug 26, two new short-trip bus services will ply Bartley Road and Tampines Ave 1, enhancing peak-hour travel between Bartley and Tampines and improving accessibility to the Temasek Polytechnic campus.

Operated by SBS Transit, bus services 129A and 129B will run in opposite directions on weekdays.

Service 129A will have five stops, beginning at the bus stop in front of Temasek Polytechnic East Gate in Tampines Ave 1 and ending in front of Bartley Station Exit A.

Service 129B’s seven-stop route will start at the bus stop in front of Gambir Ridge condominium, and terminate at the bus stop opposite Temasek Polytechnic East Gate.

Both services will operate only during morning and evening peak periods on weekdays, and will not be available during public holidays.