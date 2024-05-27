New HDB pilot offers open floor plan concept

The White Flats will have an open floor plan concept.

Breaking down walls and reconfiguring an HDB flat are not uncommon, as long as you have the money to do so and your renovation plans remain within the guidelines.

But now the Housing Board will make it even more convenient for homeowners in the future.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced on May 27 that a new pilot will be introducted at the Kallang-Whampoa Build-To-Order (BTO) project, which is slated to be launched in October.

The BTO project will comprise 80 three-room flats and 230 four-room flats, and located near Lavender MRT station.

Under the White Flat pilot, the layout will feature a contiguous living and bedroom space, without walls partitioning the living and bedroom spaces of the flat.

This will give homeowners “a white canvas” to design and personalise the flat based on their needs and preferences.

HDB explained that flat buyers under the pilot project will be able to opt for the White Flat layout when invited to book a flat. The absence of partition walls will be factored into the pricing of the White Flats, which is still being finalised.

Those who do not opt for the White Flat layout during flat booking will receive the standard layout with walls.

More details of the project will be shared closer to the sales launch date.