New hotel with at least 220 rooms to be built at Changi Airport T2 by 2027

A new hotel with at least 220 rooms will be built at Changi Airport Terminal 2 by 2027 to cater to an expected growth in passenger traffic.

This will be the third landside hotel at the airport, and it will be built above the coach stand at the southern end of the newly reopened T2.

Landside refers to the areas of the airport that are before immigration clearance and accessible to the public.

The two current landside hotels at Changi are the 130-room Yotelair Singapore Changi Airport in Jewel, which opened in 2019, and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, which is next to T3 and has 563 rooms. It opened in 2008.

There are four airside hotels catering to transit passengers at T1, T2, T3 and the JetQuay terminal, which serves commercially important passengers.

Airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) had called a tender in August to develop the new landside hotel at T2, and is slated to award the contract by April 2024.

In a tender document seen by The Straits Times, CAG said adding a third landside hotel will serve increased tourist flows around the Changi precinct.

The new T2 hotel has to be distinct from the two existing landside hotels, targeting new customer segments. It should meet the standards of a three- to four-star hotel.

The new hotel should have at least 220 rooms, which are expected to form at least 60 per cent of the total gross floor area of the new development.

In response to queries, CAG spokesman Ivan Tan said the design of the new hotel, including the types of amenities and potential access points to the airport such as link ways to T2, is part of the tender requirements.

“Creating the best travel experiences has always been a key focus for CAG, and we look forward to differentiated concepts and ideas that would take Changi’s hospitality offering to higher levels,” Mr Tan added.

He said the hotel is expected to be operational by 2027 and its total gross floor area will depend on the awarded proposal. He did not address questions about the tenure of the lease plot, which is about 58 years, according to the tender document.

Industry players expect air travel in South-east Asia to grow even further in the next two decades because of a fast-expanding middle class in the region.

To capture this growth, Singapore has resumed work on Terminal 5, which will add 50 million passengers – more than the current capacities of T1 and T3 combined – to Changi Airport’s yearly capacity by the mid-2030s.

With the full reopening of the revamped T2 in November, Changi’s overall capacity is now 90 million passengers per year.

Separately, the four-star Crowne Plaza Changi Airport has been undergoing a facelift since August that involves the addition of 12 more guest rooms, an extensive revamp of its dining restaurant, and the creation of new meeting facilities.

These works are on track to be completed in December to capture the rebound in both business travellers and tourist arrivals in 2024, said mainboard-listed OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), which owns the hotel, in October.