Boy breaks two front teeth after accident at Bird Paradise playground

An 11-year-old boy suffered two broken teeth following an accident at Bird Paradise last Saturday (May 20).

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday, Wynn Chan said she had brought her family of five to the park for the first time.

"We didn't visit the birds since it was super hot that day," the mother of three said, adding that they spent a good three hours at Egg Splash instead.

Chan, who is in her twenties, said the accident occurred while her son was on one of the slides: "Before he could get up, another kid just went straight at him, and it caused him to fall hard on his face."

In a Facebook post on May 22, Chan shared photos of her son with two broken front teeth.

She said dental treatment would cost around $1,200.

"And the earliest appointment is in June," Chan said. "A kid has to suffer a toothache and headache for that long?"

She also said her youngest son also suffered scratches because of the stones and “very bad flooring” on the ground.

"I'm not blaming Bird Paradise, but I hope they can do something about it," Chan said.

“We fully understand that (when) kids play, having an incident is normal, but I hope that Bird Paradise can prevent such incidents in the future… (we were) there for three hours and three kids were injured.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Mandai Wildlife Group said their staff responded to the incident last Saturday and assisted Chan and her son.

"We spoke to them again the next day and continue to be in contact," a spokesman said, adding they are looking into the feedback and focusing on the points that the family has raised.

"We take this seriously and to enable us to be thorough with our investigation, we have closed the playground to conduct a review with the equipment specialists.”