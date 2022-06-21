New Singapore-Desaru ferry service approved after safety requirements met: MPA

The application for the ferry service was submitted by the appointed ferry operator, Batamfast, on March 23.

The proposed ferry service of a direct route between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in Johor, Malaysia has been approved for operations.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said this on Tuesday (June 21).

To assess the navigational safety of the new ferry route, MPA had asked Batamfast to conduct a navigational safety assessment, including an attestation by certifying authorities that the ferries are fit for the proposed voyage.

Batamfast also had to provide an emergency response plan covering the route between Tanah Merah and Desaru ferry terminals.

After BatamFast had submitted the required details, MPA reviewed the submission and assessed that Batamfast had met the safety requirements for the proposed ferry service.

MPA informed Batamfast, the Johor Port Authority and the Malaysian Marine Department on Tuesday that it had approved Batamfast's application to operate the proposed ferry service.

When the new ferry service begins depends on Batamfast's final preparations to start operations, including obtaining the necessary approvals from other authorities.