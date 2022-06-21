 New Singapore-Desaru ferry service approved after safety requirements met: MPA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

New Singapore-Desaru ferry service approved after safety requirements met: MPA

New Singapore-Desaru ferry service approved after safety requirements met: MPA
The application for the ferry service was submitted by the appointed ferry operator, Batamfast, on March 23.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Rosalind Ang
Jun 21, 2022 12:29 pm

The proposed ferry service of a direct route between Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore and Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal in Johor, Malaysia has been approved for operations.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said this on Tuesday (June 21).

The application for the ferry service was submitted by the appointed ferry operator, Batamfast, on March 23.

To assess the navigational safety of the new ferry route, MPA had asked Batamfast to conduct a navigational safety assessment, including an attestation by certifying authorities that the ferries are fit for the proposed voyage.

Batamfast also had to provide an emergency response plan covering the route between Tanah Merah and Desaru ferry terminals.

After BatamFast had submitted the required details, MPA reviewed the submission and assessed that Batamfast had met the safety requirements for the proposed ferry service.

The SCDF said that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.30am.
Singapore

Fire on yacht in Keppel extinguished, no injuries reported

Related Stories

Singapore-Desaru ferry service on hold until safety concerns are addressed: MPA

On-arrival Covid-19 tests, quotas dropped for Bintan/Batam ferry passengers from April 1

Bi-monthly public tours to Raffles Lighthouse to begin in February

MPA informed Batamfast, the Johor Port Authority and the Malaysian Marine Department on Tuesday that it had approved Batamfast's application to operate the proposed ferry service.

When the new ferry service begins depends on Batamfast's final preparations to start operations, including obtaining the necessary approvals from other authorities.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MARITIME AND PORT AUTHORITY OF SINGAPOREmalaysia