New video claims to show car in Tampines crash

Additional footage has emerged online of the road crash that left one dead and four injured in Tampines on Thursday night.

Two cars can be seen speeding in the video posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page.

The post claimed the second one was the Mercedes A180 that crashed through a barrier and into four other cars and a motorcyclist.

The accident took place at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 10.

A 59-year-old male driver, who was in one of the vehicles, was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 33-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, the police said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

The post said: “We hope traffic police will also find out the identity of the other driver and investigate further…”

It called on members of the public to submit any further video evidence they may have.

Most of those commenting on the post called for stiffer penalties for irresponsible driving.

Watch the video here: