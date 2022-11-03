Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh founder hospitalised, man dead after car accident at Nassim Road

Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh founder Ng Siak Hai was driving a car with two passengers when it crashed into a tree trunk and flipped.

Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh founder Ng Siak Hai was hospitalised and a passenger died after a car accident at Nassim Road on Tuesday evening.

Mr Ng was driving the car with two passengers when it crashed into a tree trunk and flipped.

The police were alerted at about 7.30pm to an accident involving a car that was believed to have skidded at Nassim Road towards Tanglin Road.

All three men who were trapped in the car were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) freed them using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The 86-year-old driver and a 75-year-old male passenger were conscious when taken to the hospital. A 72-year-old man who was unconscious subsequently died in hospital, the police said.

Offerings placed near a tree at the accident site on Thursday. ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN

When The Straits Times visited the accident site near Eden Hall, the official residence of the British High Commissioner to Singapore, on Thursday, offerings had been placed near the tree.

Shards of glass could be seen near the base of the tree, whose trunk was damaged.

An eyewitness who declined to be named said he heard a series of noises that were “louder than gunshots” when the accident occurred.

The witness said a woman, who was driving behind the black Mercedes involved in the accident, stopped by the roadside to call for help. She asked onlookers to find out how many people were trapped in the car.

By then, smoke had begun to fill the car, which had flipped onto the driver’s side, and onlookers initially thought only two people were trapped in the front of the car.

The doors and windows were stuck, but they managed to force open the boot. When the smoke cleared, the witness realised another passenger was trapped in the back of the car.

SCDF officers had to cut open the roof to free the trapped victims, the witness added.

Police investigations are ongoing.