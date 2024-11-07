 Widow of M'sian who died in Changi accident tries to recover his phone, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Widow of M'sian who died in Changi accident tries to recover his phone

Madam Norshahirah Nabihah Mohammad Azan with her husband Muhammad Isma Azwa Md Salleh and their baby Yusuf.PHOTO: NORSHAHIRAH NABIHAH MOHAMMAD AZAN
TNP
Nov 07, 2024 03:50 pm

About two years ago, Mr Muhammad Isma Azwa Md Salleh and his wife Norshahirah Nabihah Mohammad Azan, moved from Kelantan to Johor Bahru so that he could make the daily commute to Singapore for work.

Mr Azwa was working as a  hydrographic surveyor at Boskalis International (Singapore).

And after seven years of marriage, the 33-year-olds welcomed their baby boy Yusuf about eight months ago.

On the evening of Nov 4, Mr Azwa told Madam Nabihah that he had stored in his phone a note for her and details of the banking account he had opened for their baby.

However, Mr Azwa was killed at about 8am the next day in an accident near Changi Beach and his phone went missing.

The motorbike he was riding was involved in an accident with a car.

Worker run over by reversing dump truck at Changi worksite

Ms Azwa was taken to Changi General Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before noon.

"We know his phone was taken because my sister could track it and it moved away from the location of the accident," Madam Nabihah's sister Nurshahirah Nadiah Muhammad Azan, 37, told Berita Harian.

She added that the family, their friends and the police had tried calling the phone.

"Please return the phone to us," pleads Ms Nadiah.

"If you intend to sell it, sell it to us. We will not question or blame you."

Anyone with information on Mr Azwa's iPhone can reach out to Madam Nabihah at +60 19766 5773 or Ms Nadiah at +60 13969 6212.

