 Nine bus service routes to be amended from Oct 30 for Cross Island Line construction, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Nine bus service routes to be amended from Oct 30 for Cross Island Line construction

Nine bus service routes to be amended from Oct 30 for Cross Island Line construction
Nine bus services currently serving a section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 will have their routes temporarily amended starting Oct 30. PHOTO: ST FILE
Oct 17, 2022 05:27 pm

Nine bus services currently serving a section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 will have their routes temporarily amended starting Oct 30, due to road closures facilitating the construction of the Cross Island MRT Line (CRL).

Five of the nine bus services affected are 21, 39, 53, 81, and 109, SBS Transit said on Monday. Four other bus services under Go-Ahead Singapore - 12, 12e, 17, and 518, will also have their routes amended.

Instead of stopping at two bus stops along a section in Pasir Ris Drive 1 near Pasir Ris East Station and White Sands Primary School - the buses will stop at six additional bus stops along Pasir Ris Street 11 and Pasir Ris Street 12.

More information about the road closure will be released by the Land Transport Authority at a later date.

The construction for the first phase of the CRL, comprising12 stations from Aviation Park in Changi to Bright Hill in Sin Ming, has commenced and is slated to be ready by 2030.

Photos and a video circulating online show an SBS Transit bus with a smashed windscreen after it crashed into a tree.
Singapore

Bus driver's death is 39th workplace fatality this year

Related Stories

Court dismisses claims by ex-driver who sued SBS Transit over rest days and overtime pay

Bus driver 'flips the bird' after road user confronts him for alleged errant driving

Bus driver wins award for helping elderly passenger who fell after alighting

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SBS TransitCROSS ISLAND LINEPasir Ris