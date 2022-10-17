Nine bus service routes to be amended from Oct 30 for Cross Island Line construction

Nine bus services currently serving a section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 will have their routes temporarily amended starting Oct 30.

Nine bus services currently serving a section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 will have their routes temporarily amended starting Oct 30, due to road closures facilitating the construction of the Cross Island MRT Line (CRL).

Five of the nine bus services affected are 21, 39, 53, 81, and 109, SBS Transit said on Monday. Four other bus services under Go-Ahead Singapore - 12, 12e, 17, and 518, will also have their routes amended.

Instead of stopping at two bus stops along a section in Pasir Ris Drive 1 near Pasir Ris East Station and White Sands Primary School - the buses will stop at six additional bus stops along Pasir Ris Street 11 and Pasir Ris Street 12.

More information about the road closure will be released by the Land Transport Authority at a later date.

The construction for the first phase of the CRL, comprising12 stations from Aviation Park in Changi to Bright Hill in Sin Ming, has commenced and is slated to be ready by 2030.