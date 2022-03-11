 No more stamped passports - foreign visitors to Singapore to be issued electronic visit passes, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

No more stamped passports - foreign visitors to Singapore to be issued electronic visit passes

Visitors will receive their e-Passes by e-mail after clearing immigration. This replaces the inked short-term visit pass endorsements on passports.PHOTO: ST FILE
Syarafana Shafeeq
Mar 11, 2022 04:06 pm

All foreigners entering Singapore on short-term visit passes from Friday (March 11) will be issued with electronic visit passes (e-Passes), which will replace the manual endorsement stamps on passports.

The issuance of e-Passes, which was first implemented at Changi Airport in October last year, has been extended progressively to all checkpoints from Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement.

Visitors will receive their e-Passes by e-mail after clearing immigration. This replaces the inked short-term visit pass endorsements on passports. Those who do not have an e-mail address can submit a family member's as a proxy.

The e-Pass will include details of the visit pass granted, such as the maximum number of days of stay and the last day of stay allowed in Singapore.

"With the full implementation of the e-Pass, all foreign visitors on short-term visit pass will no longer have to worry about the lack of pages in their passports to accommodate immigration stamps," ICA said.

Foreign visitors can also conveniently check the records of their short-term visit passes online at the e-Pass Enquiry Portal, by inputting their issued disembarkation/embarkation (DE) numbers.

Singapore

Vape refill pods, chewing tobacco seized from M'sian lorry

This is accessed through the SG Arrival Card e-service where they make their pre-arrival electronic health declarations.

The ICA reminded foreign visitors to obtain a valid Singapore visa and the relevant entry approvals before seeking entry into Singapore.

They should also submit their SG Arrival Card within three days before the date of arrival in Singapore.

The e-Pass is part of ICA's New Clearance Concept, which will automate immigration clearance for all travellers after operationalisation at checkpoints from 2023.

