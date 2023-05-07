North Spring Primary School vandalised after break-in; 4 teens under investigation

Northspring Primary School said the break-in happened on Wednesday night, and resulted in “minor vandalism to several areas within the school”.

Four teenagers are assisting the police with investigations following a break-in at North Spring Primary School on Wednesday night.

Several desks and chairs within the school were found to have been overturned, Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to “a case of criminal trespass and mischief” at about 8.40am on Thursday.

The teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, are assisting with investigations, said the police.

In an advisory sent to parents of North Spring pupils and seen by The Straits Times, the school said the break-in happened on Wednesday night and resulted in “minor vandalism to several areas within the school”.

The advisory stated that the school’s principal, Mrs Jacinta Lim, gave the school an update on Friday that steps have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the pupils and staff.

“The school is aware of the incident, and is working with the police on the case,” Mrs Lim told The Straits Times.