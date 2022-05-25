Nurse uses her household's $100 CDC vouchers to buy bread for eldercare residents

How are you spending your $100 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers?

If you are like Ms Emily Yap, you could use yours to buy 70 pieces of bread to donate to St Luke's ElderCare (SLEC).

On Saturday (May 21), SLEC posted on Facebook: "A shoutout to Ms Emily Yap, our volunteer with SLEC@Bukit Timah Centre, who gifted our elders at the centre with bread, using her household’s CDC vouchers!

"We want to especially thank Ms Yap, who is also a palliative nurse at Alexandra Hospital, for thinking of our elders and blessing them."

This is not the first time the 23-year-old has spent her CDC vouchers on a good cause.

In December around Christmas last year, she used them to order 100 packets of carrot cake for the residents of St Theresa's Home in Upper Thomson, reported The Straits Times.

That was when the first batch of vouchers were launched. This second round was rolled out earlier this month.

The vouchers can be used at more than 16,000 participating heartland merchants and hawkers.

Every Singaporean household is automatically eligible for the $100 worth of vouchers and can claim them online at the CDC Voucher's website via smartphone.