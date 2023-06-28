Oil slicks spotted on East Coast Park’s shores

An oil slick on the shores of East Coast Park (left) and a large hermit crab with its bright purple legs covered in tar.

Nature enthusiast Jay Yip was at East Coast Park on Tuesday morning hoping to spot some wildlife, but was instead greeted by the jarring sight of mass oil slicks thrust upon the shores.

“Each year during some periods of the Southwest monsoon, oil slicks arrive on our local shores, creating a sticky black tarry mess,” said the 50-year-old educator in a post on Nature Society Singapore’s (NSS) Facebook page.

He spotted the slicks in front of Parkland Green, though a crew from the National Environment Agency (NEA) was already seen cleaning up the area while Mr Yip was there. He told The Straits Times that the area has since been significantly cleaned up, with minimal traces of the oil left.

But that is not to say these oil slicks have left the natural habitat unmarred.

While Mr Yip still got to see some animals by the coast, he was saddened to see a large hermit crab which had its bright purple legs covered in tar.

He also found a dead stonefish, but said it did not show clear signs of it being affected by the oil slicks. However, he added that oil slicks can affect oxygen levels and that it cannot be ruled out as the cause of the stonefish’s demise.

The Straits Times has contacted NSS, NParks, NEA and the Maritime and Port Authority for comment.