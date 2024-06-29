One firefighter taken to hospital after Fishery Port Road fire

Smoke emitting from the second floor of a two-storey industrial building at Fishery Port Road on June 28.

About 40 people were evacuated, and one firefighter was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at Fishery Port Road on June 28.

A video sent to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao showed smoke emitting from the second floor of a two-storey industrial building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at about 10.25am.

The fire, which involved contents of an office measuring about 30m by 45m, was extinguished by SCDF with two water jets.

About 40 people had evacuated the affected premises before SCDF’s arrival.

“During the firefighting operation, a firefighter experienced giddiness. He was assessed by a paramedic and conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital as a precautionary measure,” SCDF said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.