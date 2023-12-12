Owner of roast meat stall looks for customer who wrongly paid $750 instead of $7.50

Users of digital payment methods have been known to accidentally transfer more money than intended when they forget to include the decimal point.

The owner of a roast meat hawker stall in Lucky Plaza is looking for a diner who made a Nets payment of $750, likely instead of $7.50, on Dec 11.

Mr Victor Wong, the owner of Wang Fu Roasted Delight, took to Facebook hoping to return the money after he saw the huge amount transferred to the stall’s account.

The 48-year-old had received a notification from Nets on his phone about the transaction, he told The Straits Times on Dec 12.

“When I saw the amount, $750, I was very sure the customer keyed in the wrong amount,” said Mr Wong.

He added that the customer could have ordered the wanton noodle set, which costs around $7.50.

Mr Wong said that none of his staff, including himself, could remember who made the transaction as they had received many orders that day.

“⁠I immediately contacted Nets and was told to wait for the customer to come back for refund,” said Mr Wong.

This led him to post on his business’ Facebook page, hoping that the diner would return.

This morning our Lucky Plaza outlet had receive a payment of $750. We believe the customer wanted to pay $7.50 but key in the wrong amount. We are looking for this customer please contact me 97124567 Victor. Posted by Wang Fu - 旺福烧腊 on Sunday, December 10, 2023



Mr Wong also posted on Facebook groups like Hawkers United, and many users applauded his honesty.

Initially, Mr Wong had planned to donate the money to charity, as part of Wang Fu’s regular charity drives to organisations in the community.

However, he was told by Nets that he is not allowed to do that, and should wait seven days before returning the money to Nets.

“Now, I am just waiting for the customer to call me. Our education system taught us to be honest,” he said.

Users of digital payment methods have been known to accidentally transfer more money than intended when they forget to include the decimal point, which turns a transaction of a few dollars into a transaction of hundreds.

Some banks’ payment applications, including OCBC’s, automatically enter the decimal point for users when transferring money. However, other payment applications require the customer to manually enter the symbol.

In March, a customer paid a food stall in Serangoon Garden Market and Food Centre $700 instead of $7.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Mr William Fong, the owner of the stall Tian Jin Fong Kee, took to Facebook to search for the customer. The balance was refunded succesfully.

In January, a ban mian stall in Woodlands received a payment of $450 instead of $4.50 for a bowl of noodles.

The stall, using closed-circuit television footage, identified the customer as an elderly diner who had used DBS PayLah! to transfer the money. The money has since been returned to the customer.