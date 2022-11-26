 PAP appoints Lawrence Wong as deputy secretary-general, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
PAP appoints Lawrence Wong as deputy secretary-general

(Clockwise from top left) DPM Lawrence Wong, National Development Minister Desmond Lee, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and DPM Heng Swee Keat.PHOTOS: PAP
PAP's 37th central executive committee has also co-opted four new members, (clockwise from top left) Aljunied GRC’s Alex Yeo, East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.PHOTOS: PAP
Lee Li Ying
Nov 26, 2022 04:37 pm

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been appointed to the new post of deputy secretary-general of the People’s Action Party (PAP), after the party’s top decision-making body met on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was previously an assistant secretary-general, has been appointed PAP chairman.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee has been appointed as assistant secretary-general, alongside Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

In a statement, the PAP said its 37th central executive committee (CEC) has also co-opted four new members: Aljunied GRC’s Alex Yeo, East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

In early November, the PAP elected its top decision-making body during its biennial party conference at Resorts World Convention Centre. The conference was attended by more than 3,000 party members.

