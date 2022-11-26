PAP appoints Lawrence Wong as deputy secretary-general

PAP's 37th central executive committee has also co-opted four new members, (clockwise from top left) Aljunied GRC’s Alex Yeo, East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been appointed to the new post of deputy secretary-general of the People’s Action Party (PAP), after the party’s top decision-making body met on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was previously an assistant secretary-general, has been appointed PAP chairman.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee has been appointed as assistant secretary-general, alongside Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

In a statement, the PAP said its 37th central executive committee (CEC) has also co-opted four new members: Aljunied GRC’s Alex Yeo, East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

In early November, the PAP elected its top decision-making body during its biennial party conference at Resorts World Convention Centre. The conference was attended by more than 3,000 party members.