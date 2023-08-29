Parents pull out children from Kinderland after videos showing alleged abuse by teacher

The Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart sent a letter to parents on Monday night in response to the videos circulating online.

Some parents have withdrawn their children from Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart after videos of a teacher there allegedly manhandling pupils were circulated online widely on Monday.

A parent whose two-year-old daughter was seen in the video footage seemingly being forced to drink water, told The Straits Times she has withdrawn her daughter from the pre-school and is looking to enrol her in another centre nearby.

The parent, an educator in her 30s, said she was appalled when she saw the videos, adding that she can no longer trust the pre-school to look after her child.

“I cried when I saw her being treated in that manner. It was heartbreaking as I don’t lay a hand on my daughter,” she said, adding that she lodged a police report on Monday.

The mother, who declined to be named, said she was informed by the principal of the pre-school two weeks ago that the teacher had “mishandled her daughter”. This was before the video was circulated.

She said: “The principal told my husband and me that the teacher had used a bit of force to get my daughter to drink water, and that it wasn’t that serious.

“The teacher also told us she didn’t mean any harm, so we didn’t think too much of it at first. We only saw the video on Monday and were shocked,” she said, adding that the incident had been downplayed.

Another parent, whose three-year-old son attends the pre-school, told ST she felt a sinking feeling in her stomach when she saw the videos. She claimed her son had returned home with light injuries a few times.

The mother in her 30s, who works at a bank, said tearfully: “When he had a bruise on his forehead last year, we asked the principal and she said he had been running around and hit himself against the table.

“We’ve also seen scratches on his neck and red marks on his wrists.”

“He has had recurring nightmares and wakes up screaming in the middle of the night saying, ‘Don’t want, don’t want.’ I scolded him at one point as I was exhausted, but I regret that so much now,” she added.

When she told the principal about her son’s nightmares and reluctance to go to school, she said the principal brushed it off, saying there were no problems at the pre-school.

The mother said she believed the explanation because her son is active and playful.

Another parent, who wanted to be known only as Ms S, has withdrawn her three-year-old son from the pre-school as a precaution.

“My son hasn’t had any issues so far but I just want to be safe,” said the mother in her 30s who works in the public service.

The pre-school sent a letter to parents on Monday night in response to the videos circulating online.

The teacher can be seen manhandling pre-schoolers in a series of video clips making its rounds online. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK VIDEOS

The letter, signed by the principal, Ms Mahirah Yasid, stated that the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the police are investigating the case, and the school has dismissed the teacher after conducting an inquiry.

She wrote: “We have also reached out to the parents of the affected children and apologised deeply to the parents and children.

“We are profoundly grateful to parents who have accepted our apology and remedial measures, to which they have our fullest assurance that we continue to place the utmost priority on the welfare of children under our care.”

Ms Mahirah added that she and the teachers “remain committed to upholding this trust you have placed in us and we will continue to work together constructively for our children to grow holistically”.

An ECDA spokesman said that it is investigating the incidents and is unable to give further details.

The spokesman added that the agency has instructed the pre-school operator to guide and support teachers, and that it will work with the centre to ensure the safety of the children enrolled.

The Early Childhood Development Agency on Monday said that the teacher has been dismissed. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

ST has contacted Kinderland Singapore for more information.

According to Kinderland Singapore’s website, Kinderland International Education provides infant care and pre-school education for children from two months to six years old.

It has more than 60 pre-school centres in Singapore, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Bangladesh and has provided early childhood education for over 40 years.

The 33-year-old teacher at the centre of the allegations was arrested by police on Monday on suspicion of ill-treating a child or young person. She will be charged in court on Wednesday.