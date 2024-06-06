Part of Ophir Road closed after accident involving bus and trailer truck

Tower Transit said that bus service 857 was involved in the accident.

Four bus passengers, including a 93-year-old, and a pedestrian were taken to hospital after an accident on June 6 involving a Tower Transit bus and a trailer truck near Sim Lim Tower in Jalan Besar.

The police said they were alerted at about 1.45pm to the accident that took place at the junction of Jalan Besar and Ophir Road.

Four bus passengers, aged between 39 and 93, and a 54-year-old male pedestrian were conscious when taken to hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said five people were taken to Raffles Hospital.

Following the accident, the Land Transport Authority said on X at 1.50pm that Ophir Road was closed after Sungei Road.

In a Facebook post at 3.14pm, Tower Transit said that bus service 857 was involved in the accident, which was also affecting services 980 and 857 with delays of up to 30 minutes.

Photos and videos of the accident were widely circulated on messaging platform Telegram.

In a 17-second clip, the left side of a travelling green bus collides with rebars secured onto the bed of the trailer truck.

The rebars seem to break through the bus windows and the bus tilts to the right.

As the bus continues to travel forward, the rebars are dragged off the bed of the trailer truck.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident show that the left side of the bus is damaged.

There is a large gash in the left side of the windshield. Some of the glass panels on the bus doors and windows seem to have shattered.

A rebar appears to be lodged in the left side of the bus just above the rear doors.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Tower Transit said: “Four passengers and a pedestrian have been conveyed to the hospital and we are following up with them and their families to provide assistance.”

Police investigations are under way.