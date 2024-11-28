 Bus driver arrested after fatal collision with motorcyclist on PIE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Bus driver arrested after fatal collision with motorcyclist on PIE

Bus driver arrested after fatal collision with motorcyclist on PIE
An ambulance and a Police blue tent was seen on the scene of the accident.PHOTO: FACEBOOK / SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT
TNP
Nov 28, 2024 01:41 pm

A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a Tower Transit bus along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near the Lorong 2 Toa Payoh exit on Nov 27.

A 27-second clip uploaded to Facebook suggests the accident occurred in the leftmost lane of the expressway.

Multiple Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen at the scene of the fatal collision.

A police blue tent and a parked ambulance were spotted at the accident site. One photo in the clip showed blood pooling near a helmet on the road.

SCDF confirmed they were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Changi, near the Toa Payoh exit.

The police said the victim was a 52-year-old male motorcyclist.

The accident took place near the Toa Payoh exit of the Pan Island Expressway, at around 10.30am.
Singapore

Motorcyclist dies in PIE accident; Tower Transit bus driver arrested

Related Stories

Police investigating accident involving 76-year-old PMD rider and truck

6 injured in 6-vehicle chain collision on PIE

Bus driver dies, 5 passengers taken to hospital in Kaki Bukit accident

They added that the 27-year-old male bus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Tower Transit, the bus operator, later posted a statement on Facebook expressing condolences and apologies to the victim's family.

They said the bus, operating on Service 966, was carrying 30 passengers at the time of the accident; none were injured.

The operator confirmed the bus driver's arrest and said they are assisting the police with their investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICbus

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP