Bus driver arrested after fatal collision with motorcyclist on PIE

A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a Tower Transit bus along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near the Lorong 2 Toa Payoh exit on Nov 27.

A 27-second clip uploaded to Facebook suggests the accident occurred in the leftmost lane of the expressway.

Multiple Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen at the scene of the fatal collision.

A police blue tent and a parked ambulance were spotted at the accident site. One photo in the clip showed blood pooling near a helmet on the road.

SCDF confirmed they were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Changi, near the Toa Payoh exit.

The police said the victim was a 52-year-old male motorcyclist.

They added that the 27-year-old male bus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Tower Transit, the bus operator, later posted a statement on Facebook expressing condolences and apologies to the victim's family.

They said the bus, operating on Service 966, was carrying 30 passengers at the time of the accident; none were injured.

The operator confirmed the bus driver's arrest and said they are assisting the police with their investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.