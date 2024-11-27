Police investigating accident involving 76-year-old PMD rider and truck

The elderly rider suffered minor injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating an accident involving a truck and a 76-year-old personal mobility device (PMD) rider in Ubi on Nov 26.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a male PMD user is seen riding from the pavement onto the road - just when a huge truck is driving down a ramp to exit an industrial compound.

The truck hits the rider, who quickly braces himself by pushing against the truck with his left hand while placing his right hand on the ground for support.

His PMD appears to be partially pinned under the truck, but is freed after the truck reverses.

The rider then falls backwards onto the ground, but manages to sit up again as the truck driver and a passer-by walk towards him.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Ubi Road 1 towards Ubi Road 2 at around 3.15pm.

The elderly PMD rider suffered minor injuries, but declined to be taken to the hospital, the police said.