Passenger, 77, thrown off seat as bus collides with trailer

Mr Wu was on his way to visit his wife when the accident happened.

Mr Wu, 77, was on the way to visit his wife in a nursing home when the bus he was in collided with a trailer at noon on May 20.

In the incident that happened at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, there were about 10 people – including the driver – in bus service 265.

When the bus collided with the rear of a stationary trailer at the side of the road, the bus windshield shattered and a couple of passengers fell onto the aisle.

Mr Wu, who was taking packed lunch to his wife, told Shin Min Daily News that he was thrown off his seat and landed on the aisle.

"It happened so fast and suddenly that I had no time to react at all. I was thrown off," he said.

He and a 61-year-old male passenger were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

SBS Transit told the Chinese daily that a female passenger was taken to hospital for outpatient treatment.

It was reported that the woman sustained injuries including a cut at the corner of her left eye, abrasions on her left hand and bruises on her wrists. She had just boarded the bus and was about to take her seat when the incident happened.