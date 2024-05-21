 Passenger, 77, thrown off seat as bus collides with trailer, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Passenger, 77, thrown off seat as bus collides with trailer

Passenger, 77, thrown off seat as bus collides with trailer
Mr Wu was on his way to visit his wife when the accident happened.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
May 21, 2024 03:04 pm

Mr Wu, 77, was on the way to visit his wife in a nursing home when the bus he was in collided with a trailer at noon on May 20.

In the incident that happened at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, there were about 10 people – including the driver – in bus service 265. 

When the bus collided with the rear of a stationary trailer at the side of the road, the bus windshield shattered and a couple of passengers fell onto the aisle.

Mr Wu, who was taking packed lunch to his wife, told Shin Min Daily News that he was thrown off his seat and landed on the aisle.

"It happened so fast and suddenly that I had no time to react at all. I was thrown off," he said.

He and a 61-year-old male passenger were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police said they were alerted at 8.20am to the accident involving a car, a lorry, a bus and two motorcycles on the BKE towards Woodlands.
Singapore

Multi-vehicle accident on BKE leaves hole in side of bus

Related Stories

S'pore rider injured in crash on M'sia highway

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Batok

Lorry driver involved in fatal crash says GPS distracted him

SBS Transit told the Chinese daily that a female passenger was taken to hospital for outpatient treatment.

It was reported that the woman sustained injuries including a cut at the corner of her left eye, abrasions on her left hand and bruises on her wrists. She had just boarded the bus and was about to take her seat when the incident happened.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICSBS Transitbus