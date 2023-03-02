Patient flees Sengkang General Hospital, gets restrained by staff

A patient who recently tried to escape from her ward at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) had to be contained by hospital staff outside the premises.

In a TikTok video posted by Nubtangwenzin on Monday (Feb 27), a nurse and another staff member of the hospital are seen trying to hold back a patient at a traffic junction outside the hospital, which is located at 110 Sengkang East Way.

The nurse has her arms wrapped around the patient, who is in a white hoodie, while the other staff is seen tugging at the patient’s arm.

In another clip uploaded by the same user, security officers can be seen talking to the patient.

Explaining the incident, the user said: “A female patient escaped from the hospital and two nurses ran after her to pull her back.”

While many in the comments joked that the patient had escaped because she did not want to be hospitalised, some expressed concern about her well-being as well as that of the staff.

According to AsiaOne, SKH is aware of the video circulating online.

They hospital said that the nurse had “evaluated the situation" and "decided to engage and persuade her to return to the ward”.

It also said that security officers were activated and ready to offer assistance.

SKH further reassured the public that the patient had been brought back to the ward, and that both staff and patient are safe.