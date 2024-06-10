Peak-period bus service for Ang Mo Kio, Jalan Kayu

Bus service 86B will pass the Jalay Kayu Shophouse on its way towards Seletar Camp.

Starting June 24, two bus services will ply between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and Jalan Kayu during peak hours.

Service 86A will span 18 bus stops from Jalan Kayu, after Seletar Camp Gate, to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, in front of Yio Chu Kang MRT Station. The route also covers Sengkang West Avenue, Sengkang West Road and Yio Chu Kang Road.

This service will operate only during the morning peak period on weekdays excluding public holidays.

Service 86B will serve the 16 bus stops going in the opposite direction during the evening peak period on weekdays excluding public holidays.