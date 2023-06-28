Pedestrian dies in Upper Changi accident; van driver arrested for careless driving

Shin Min reported that police set up a blue tent to cover the body and cordoned off the tent.

A 66-year-old pedestrian died on Wednesday after an accident involving a van in Upper Changi Road North.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Police said the 76-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

The police were alerted to the accident at about 3am.

A 63-year-old taxi driver, who identified himself as Mr Lan, told Shin Min Daily News that he drove past the accident site at about 4am.

Dashboard camera footage provided by Mr Lan shows at least two police cars, one traffic police motorcycle and a black vehicle for transporting the body parked by the road.

Police investigations are under way.