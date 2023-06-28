 Pedestrian dies in Upper Changi accident; van driver arrested for careless driving , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Pedestrian dies in Upper Changi accident; van driver arrested for careless driving

Pedestrian dies in Upper Changi accident; van driver arrested for careless driving
Shin Min reported that police set up a blue tent to cover the body and cordoned off the tent.PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Yong Li Xuan
Jun 28, 2023 04:55 pm

A 66-year-old pedestrian died on Wednesday after an accident involving a van in Upper Changi Road North.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Police said the 76-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

The police were alerted to the accident at about 3am.

A 63-year-old taxi driver, who identified himself as Mr Lan, told Shin Min Daily News that he drove past the accident site at about 4am.

Shin Min reported that police set up a blue tent to cover the body and cordoned off the tent.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at 4.53am on Monday.
Singapore

Man dies after car falls into canal along PIE

Related Stories

Car narrowly misses cyclist, knocking down road signs and bollard in Balestier Road

Truck tips over in Clementi, causing traffic to come to a crawl

S'porean motorcyclist dies after being flung off JB highway

Dashboard camera footage provided by Mr Lan shows at least two police cars, one traffic police motorcycle and a black vehicle for transporting the body parked by the road.

Police investigations are under way.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICUNNATURAL DEATHpoliceSCDF