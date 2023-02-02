Physical Kopitiam cards to be discontinued from June 30

Those with stored value in their cards will be able to get a full cash refund or get the funds transferred to their FairPrice app from March 1.

Physical Kopitiam cards will be discontinued from June 30, 2023, after which customers will have to pay for their meals using the FairPrice app to continue to enjoy a 10 per cent discount.

In response to queries, a FairPrice group spokesman said on Thursday that from March 1, 2023, those with stored value in their cards will be able to get a full cash refund or get the funds transferred to their FairPrice app in the form of Linkpoints.

“We are encouraging customers to download the FairPrice app as soon as possible so that they can benefit from redeeming Linkpoints for their Kopitiam purchases, in addition to the 10 per cent discount,” the group said.

Those using the app will also be able to access more dining deals, as well as track their spending and food choices.

FairPrice group’s response came after questions circulated on online forums about whether physical Kopitiam cards would cease to be valid from next month.

The Kopitiam card is a stored value card that can be used to pay for meals at Kopitiam outlets at a 10 per cent discount.

Netizens expressed concern about how much time they had to use the funds stored in their cards and whether they would be able to continue enjoying discounts.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Kopitiam said kiosks would be set up at selected Kopitiam outlets with its employees on standby to assist customers.

As for elderly members of the public who may not be able to move on to the app, the FairPrice Group spokesman said special arrangements would be made for this group.

“From March 1, elderly diners who are Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and under the ComCare scheme without debit or credit cards can continue enjoying the 10 per cent discount by showing their identifier cards,” she said.

Ms Nicole Tan, 28, a paralegal, lauded the move to discontinue the Kopitiam card. “I already have the NTUC app on my phone and this means I can carry fewer cards around.”

Mr Robert Chan, 79, said he has been using phone applications in place of physical cards, such as the yuu app instead of his PAssion card.

“I am quite used to using these applications already, and it is manageable for me,” the retiree added.

The FairPrice group was established in 2019 and comprises four social enterprises – NTUC FairPrice, NTUC Foodfare, Kopitiam and NTUC Link.

The Kopitiam brand operates in more than 90 food courts, coffee shops and hawker centres across Singapore.