FairPrice to give out 60,000 sets of refreshments for iftar

The festive giveaway, which will take place from March 12 to April 9, is available at 61 FairPrice stores.

The FairPrice Group will give out more than 60,000 sets of drinks and snacks to Muslim customers at 61 of its stores during Ramadan.

The giveaway will take place from March 12 to April 9, about 30 minutes before and after iftar, when Muslims break their fast, said the supermarket chain.

Each Muslim customer will receive a drink such as milk, isotonic beverage or water, and a snack such as dates, beef slices or biscuits, while stocks last.

This will be the group’s distribution for the 16th year running.

Mr Vipul Chawla, FairPrice Group chief executive, said the retailer is grateful for the opportunity to support its Muslim customers during this festive period.

FairPrice said it will also be holding two Hari Raya block parties and festive giveaways.

The parties will be held on April 20 in Bedok North from 10am to 2pm and in Bukit Batok from 4pm to 6pm. They are open to the public and 300 halal bentos will be given out at each event. Activities include games and food and drinks sampling.

There will also be special discounts and promotions on festive goods.

For details on the events and promotions, customers can visit the FairPrice website.