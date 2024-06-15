PIE accident between truck and lorry leaves one injured

A 56-year-old male truck driver was taken to hospital conscious following the accident on the PIE on June 13.

A truck driver was injured after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a lorry on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on the morning of June 13.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was notified about the incident, which took place along the PIE towards Tuas, before the Jurong West Avenue 2 exit, at about 10.50am.

The 56-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to hospital conscious, while a 58-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations, police said.

SCDF said it took a person to the National University Hospital.

In online pictures showing the aftermath of the accident, the front left wheel of the truck is on top of a traffic barricade.

Traffic cones and debris are strewn near the stalled vehicles, which occupy three of the four lanes on the expressway.