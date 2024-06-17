Car with deregistered licence plate found abandoned after collision

In photos of the collision, a black sedan can be seen with its front part damaged, after it was involved in a collision with the grey car.

A car with a deregistered licence plate was among five vehicles involved in an accident on the PIE on June 14.

The fender bender – which also involved a taxi and three other cars – happened on the PIE towards Jurong at 10.55am, said the police in response to queries.

The police added that one car was abandoned by the driver at the accident site and was later found to have a deregistered vehicle registration number.

Two men and a woman are seen standing next to one of the cars, and one of them can be seen taking photos of the accident scene.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it assessed one person for minor injuries but the person did not want to be taken to the hospital.