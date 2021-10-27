PM Lee’s son Li Hongyi creates fun ice cream map of Singapore

The Ice Cream Map lists the best ice cream places in Singapore according to PM Lee's son, Li Hongyi.

SINGAPORE - Ice cream fans are in for a sweet treat.

There is now an interactive map, simply called Ice Cream Map, that lists over 100 different ice cream parlours around the island.

Created by Li Hongyi, the son of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the Ice Cream Map is a website that features the many ice cream joints in Singapore. It also includes Li's reviews and recommended flavours.

The ice cream aficionado, who is also the director of Open Government Products at Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech), worked on the website, which he called "a fun side project" for the past few months.

The extensive list is organised in tiers, from the top Creme de la Creme level to Sweet Cream, which Li said is "good for every day". There is also a Creme Fraiche category where he ranks the non-traditional but noteworthy ice cream places.

While Li gave Monarchs & Milkweed and Birds of Paradise the top honours, he has called upon fellow ice cream lovers to send in their recommendations to add to the "far from comprehensive" list.

"I'm trying my best to update the map as requests come in," wrote Li on Facebook, adding that ice cream fans can reach out to him at feedback@icecreammap.sg.