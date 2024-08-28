 Police and Standard Chartered prevent victim from losing $500k, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police and Standard Chartered prevent victim from losing $500k

Police and Standard Chartered prevent victim from losing $500k
The scammer convinced the victim that her credit card had been compromised and required a payment to fix the magnetic strip.PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Farah Daley
Journalist
Aug 28, 2024 10:40 am

The police's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) partnered with Standard Chartered in August to thwart a government official impersonation scam, preventing a $500,000 loss.

The bank's swift detection of suspicious transactions and immediate engagement with the victim were instrumental in foiling the scam, the police said in a statement.

The victim, a 75-year-old woman, received a call from a scammer claiming to be a Standard Chartered employee. 

The scammer informed her of unauthorised transactions on her credit card and referred her to an alleged "officer" from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The scammer convinced the victim that her credit card had been compromised and required a payment to fix the magnetic strip.

Over several days, the scammer persuaded the victim to sell off her investment funds and transfer over $213,000 to various bank accounts. 

The scammer then requested the victim to sell off investments worth $500,000 to complete the "repair" process.

The crackdown is part of a larger effort to stamp out transnational crimes within the SEZ, Laotian media reported.
World

Laos arrests nearly 800 people over cyberscam network

Related Stories

Scam situation in S'pore worsens, 6-month losses total $386m

CPF daily withdrawal limit to be lowered from $200k to $50k

300 OCBC bank accounts linked to scammers frozen by police

However, a Standard Chartered relationship manager noticed the victim's unusual banking activity and suspected a scam.

He promptly escalated the case to the bank's anti-fraud team, which placed account restrictions and contacted the ASC for assistance.

The ASC worked with Standard Chartered to alert the victim and expose the scam. 

By highlighting the red flags in the case, the ASC convinced the victim that she had fallen prey to a government official impersonation scam. 

The timely intervention prevented the loss of $500,000.

This incident underscores the importance of vigilance and the collaborative efforts between financial institutions and anti-scam agencies in combating such fraudulent activities.

For more information on scams, the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or contact the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

To report scam-related information, individuals can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit details online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness, with the assurance of confidentiality.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCAMSpoliceSTANDARD CHARTEREDBANKS

Farah Daley

Journalist
fdaley@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Farah Daley