Police appeal for information on two missing 13-year-old girls
The police are seeking information on the whereabouts of two 13-year-old girls.
Chua Li Fang Shlly was last seen at 51 Edgedale Plains on Wednesday.
Separately, Rathika Mokanarajah was last seen in Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on July 25 at about 3pm.
Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-223-0000. They can also submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information received will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now