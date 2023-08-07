 Police appeal for information on two missing 13-year-old girls, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Police appeal for information on two missing 13-year-old girls

The police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Chua Li Fang Shlly (left) and Rathika Mokanarajah.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Gabrielle Chan
Aug 07, 2023 09:45 pm

The police are seeking information on the whereabouts of two 13-year-old girls.

Chua Li Fang Shlly was last seen at 51 Edgedale Plains on Wednesday.

Separately, Rathika Mokanarajah was last seen in Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on July 25 at about 3pm.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline on 1800-223-0000. They can also submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

