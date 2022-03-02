Police investigating after online video shows woman ‘causing hurt’ to elderly man in wheelchair

A woman is under investigation after an online video showed her hitting an elderly man in a wheelchair.

AsiaOne reported that the video had been posted on TikTok by a user named Sgxiaohujun on Monday (Feb 28). But it seems to have been removed later.

The report said the woman was a maid and the man, her employer.

It said she was seen tugging at his arms and smacking his head in Queenstown.

The TikTok user was quoted as saying that the pair were later at Dawson Place, where she "begged him to let them leave", but he called the police.

Some netizens reportedly appealed against rushing to judgment without knowing the full facts of what happened, and expressed some sympathy for a helper who may have a difficult job, while others pointed out that whatever the circumstances, what she did amounted to elder abuse.

The police had confirmed that they received a call for help at 2.45pm on Monday.

AsiaOne quoted them as saying that a 36-year-old woman was “assisting with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt”.