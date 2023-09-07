Parent says child traumatised by maid who repeatedly 'pinched' her private parts, police investigating

A father alleged that his two young daughters were sexually abused by their maid, who has since been arrested.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Facebook user Paul Sh had shared what happened on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (Sept 5).

He wrote: "Both my pre-primary girls were sexually abused by a new helper (six months with us). I reported and the police arrested the helper on Aug 10 after reviewing CCTV evidence.

"The powers that be have always stressed that child abuse is taken very seriously... but the reality is the processes need much improving.

"I even had to endure comments that if some of the sexual abuses were done 'playfully', the helper can continue as it was 'not wrong'. I refute that no parents in their right mind will allow their innocent children to be violated by sexual predators.

"My child has repeatedly been lying on the floor suffering trauma and I am still waiting for psychological help from the authorities."

Paul shared a photo of a child with the caption: "Child frequently lying on floor holding private parts in trauma. Child brought to doctor three times for physical, but no psychological help from authorities as waiting still."

Other photos show the maid with a child. One was captioned: "Helper repeatedly (and) aggressively grabbing, squeezing, pinching child's private parts while naked, and lying when confronted."

Paul said: "I don’t know what the outcome will be and what help the authorities will provide, but I want to ensure that the abuses will not be taken lightly and that no other children have to suffer for the lack of action again."

The father told Stomp: "Aware (Association of Women for Action and Research) and NAVH (National Anti-Violence Helpline) made the assessment after hearing and reviewing the evidence that sexual assault occurred and the helper would need to be removed immediately.

"That was in July. After NAVH lodged a police report on July 31, the police intervened and arrested the helper on Aug 10."