Police looking into fight between teen boys at Bendemeer basketball court

A video of about a dozen teenage boys punching and kicking each other at a basketball court near Bendemeer Ville went viral late last week.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and added that they are looking into the matter.

The two-minute video at first shows a fight between only two boys with the others watching from the side like spectators.

But after one of boys fighting retreated in pain after being kicked in the torso, a third boy went to push the opponent away.

This prompted a few other boys to start arguing with each other in Malay about interfering with the fight.

Meanwhile, a side argument between two other boys escalated into a brawl with more joining the fray.

The video ended after the brawl evolved into a one-on-one match between two different boys.