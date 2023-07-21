Police officer found dead in Yishun posted about challenges at work on Facebook

A police officer was found dead at the foot of Block 393 Yishun Avenue 6 on Friday afternoon (July 21).

The police said in a Facebook post that they received a call for assistance at the block at about 4.55pm.

A 36-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the said block and was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away. The man was identified as a police officer.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

The police added that they were aware of the challenges at work which had been raised by the officer in his Facebook post and had extended various assistance to him.

"We will be looking thoroughly and will investigate into all the issues he has raised in his post," said the police.

"We are all deeply saddened by the passing of a colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the officer and are assisting the family in their time of grief."

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam offered his condolences to the family of the deceased officer in a Facebook post.

In it, he noted that the officer had earlier "put up a post, which amongst other things, says he faced racial discrimination in SPF. These and other allegations are serious".

"I have asked SPF to investigate the matter thoroughly. We will get to the bottom of it. And be accountable," the minister added.

Helplines

Mental well-Being

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

Online Resources