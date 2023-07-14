Priceless fun at indoor playground in $10 million house

The house looks unassuming from the outside but with a unique feature inside.

The urge to indulge the inner child in you never really goes away, does it? If you have $10 million to spare, you could do that every day by frolicking in your very own indoor playground.

Property agent Thomas Teo posted a TikTok video on Wednesday (July 12) of a detached house he is helping to sell with the unusual feature.

Mr Teo brings viewers on a tour of the house. The house does not look unusual from the outside - until he goes down a spiral staircase inside.

A huge playground, built around a sunken area connected by slides, greets him as he reaches the basement.

The sight of the slides pushes Mr Teo down one of them.

The huge playground is built around a sunken area connected by slides. PHOTO: THOMASTEOREALESTATE/TIKTOK

Climbing walls and rope nettings also connect the area to the basement.

A tic-tac-toe panel and standing monkey bar add to the fun in the fully air-conditioned playground.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Teo said the playground measures about 800 sq ft and used to be an indoor swimming pool.

The homeowners installed it inside so that young and old can amuse themselves in the privacy of home.

The swimming pool has been “moved” outside to the first level on the property that sits on a land area of about 4,300 sq feet. The house has 11 bedrooms spread across three storeys and a basement.

The basement level also has a recreation area with a pool table and mahjong table.

The basement level also has a recreation room with a pool table and mahjong table. PHOTO: THOMASTEOREALESTATE/TIKTOK

If you want to indulge in more age-appropriate activities, there is a bar on the side where adults can enjoy their drinks.

Mr Teo said the detached property is in the northern region and available for $10 million.

The fun is priceless though.