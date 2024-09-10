Boy gets 7 stitches after slip at Bird Paradise's Egg Splash

The boy hit his chin after slipping on one of the egg-shaped structures in the water play area.

A six-year-old boy sustained injuries after slipping at a water play area at Bird Paradise.

On National Day, the boy was playing at the Egg Splash water play area when he slipped on one of the egg-shaped structures.

He hit his chin and was taken to hospital where he received seven stitches.

The boy's father, Mr Guo Yueting, expressed concerns about the play area.

"Their facilities are not safe enough," the 39-year-old driver said. "This egg-shaped structure sprays water, so it is very slippery, and many children are sliding on it."

He told Lianhe Zaobao that his son was left with obvious scars after the incident and may require laser treatment in the future.

He shared that Mandai Wildlife Group, which manages the bird park, has contacted his family but compensation has not been discussed.

A Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said the group had implemented safety improvements at Egg Splash following a similar incident in which an 11-year-old boy slipped and broke his teeth shortly after the park opened in May last year.

These measures included laying synthetic rubber flooring, adding non-slip surfaces to the egg-shaped structures, and removing some of the structures.

Despite these efforts, the group has observed more incidents involving the slides this year.

As a precautionary measure, it has temporarily closed certain slides and designated the slide area as a restricted zone.

Mandai Wildlife Group also announced plans to gradually replace the existing slides with more traditional designs.

The group emphasised that all play areas at the bird park require parental supervision and urged parents to follow the safety instructions and guidelines to ensure their children have a safe and enjoyable experience.