Priest stabbing: Suspect remanded, motive still unclear

If convicted, Basnayake Keith Spencer may face life imprisonment or be jailed for up to 15 years.

The man arrested for allegedly stabbing a priest in the mouth has been charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Basnayake Keith Spencer, 37, appeared at the State Courts via video-link on Nov 11 at 10.10am.

The Singaporean man, who had close-cropped hair and wore a white polo shirt, with his hands in cuffs, was unrepresented.

He was expressionless during court proceedings as the prosecution applied for him to be remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for three weeks for a medical examination.

The incident happened at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah on Nov 9 at around 6.30pm. Basnayake is said to have stabbed Reverend Christopher Lee while the 57-year-old was celebrating evening mass.

The alleged assailant is said to have approached Father Lee while the priest was distributing communion.

According to court documents, the victim was stabbed in the mouth. It left him with an 8cm laceration on his tongue, a 3cm cut on his upper left lip and 4cm cut on the corner of his mouth.

Basnayake allegedly used a foldable knife in the attack which endangered Father Lee’s life.

He was disarmed by members of the congregation, detained by several men and subsequently arrested by police officers.

A video circulating online following the attack shows a slim man in a bloodied white T-shirt being led away from the church with his hands held behind his back.

The police said that five weapons were found in his possession, including the foldable knife used in the attack.

His case will be heard in court again on Dec 2.

If convicted, he may face life imprisonment or be jailed for up to 15 years. He may also be liable to caning and/or a fine.

Basnayake, who is Sinhalese, had previously declared to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority that he is a Christian, said the police. He is said to have visited the church previously.

In an earlier statement, the police said they did not suspect the incident to be an act of terrorism, and added that there was no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack.

However, police patrols were stepped up at places of worship a day after the attack to provide assurance to the public.

Father Lee, who was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, is in stable condition and remains in hospital so that doctors can monitor him.