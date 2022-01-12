11-year-old in tears as he gets reminder of homework instead of Pikachu cake

The kid was turning 11 and was expecting a birthday cake with Pikachu on it.

Then his mother got other ideas.

With exams coming, she thought he could do with a reminder to work hard.

So the woman in China’s Jiangsu province changed her order, and asked for images of school books instead.

And to rub it in, she even added this message: "As long as the world does not end, you have to do your homework".

Media reports said the boy was upset and was actually in tears.

And netizens weren’t amused either, with many criticising her for being such a spoilsport.

The woman explained her decision.

"The original cake that I ordered was Pikachu. He knows that, but I changed it at the last minute," she was quoted as telling reporters.

"His examinations are approaching, but he's still playing games every day. I want him to revise his schoolwork and do well in his examinations.”

It wasn't the first time something like this was happening in China.

PHOTO: FINANCE SINA

Another boy, in Hebei province, found himself with a very similar cake in September 2021.

Netizens had been critical in that case too, though some had also found the boy’s resigned expression as he held the cake quite endearing.