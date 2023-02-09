 Public warning system sirens to sound on Feb 15 in support of Total Defence Day, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Public warning system sirens to sound on Feb 15 in support of Total Defence Day

Public warning system sirens to sound on Feb 15 in support of Total Defence Day
The annual exercise is part of SCDF’s efforts to familiarise residents with the public warning system.PHOTO: ST FILE
Feb 09, 2023 11:51 am

The islandwide network of public warning system sirens will sound the “important message” signal on Feb 15 in support of Total Defence Day.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the sirens will go off at 6.20pm.

This commemorates the exact date and time in 1942 when the British forces in Singapore surrendered to the Japanese Imperial Forces during World War II.

The annual exercise is part of SCDF’s efforts to familiarise residents with the public warning system and raise awareness of how people should react when they hear the sirens go off.

The signal will also sound on all smartphones that have the SGSecure mobile app installed, if they are not put on silent or vibration mode. The signal on these devices will stop once the message is acknowledged or after 20 seconds.

The public can tune in to any local radio station or television channel for a two-minute message when they hear the signal.

Individuals who have any queries may visit the SCDF website for more information.

 

