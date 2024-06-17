Punggol void deck filled with trash dumped by contractors

The cleaners took all day to clear the trash.

Irresponsible contractors have been dumping renovation debris at the void deck of Block 448B Punggol Way.

Resident Ji, 41, told Shin Min Daily News that the trash was piled high and blocking the path, causing some residents to trip.

The renovation debris, which includes cardboard boxes, wood pieces and nylon sacks, has attracted even more litter from passers-by.

Mr Ji, who moved in in February, said the occupancy of the block is still less than half. Over the months, more renovation works are being carried out in the various units in the block.

"I complained to the authorities thrice and even posted notices to prohibit dumping but the situation has remained the same," he said.

"I have also seen people littering and there was nothing I could do."

Reporters from the Chinese daily visited the block and saw four workers spend hours hauling away the trash.

Block 446A appeared to be facing the same problem, its void deck cluttered with trash.

Mr Ji said he avoided parking near the garbage dump for fear of fire and had seen an elderly man trip over the trash.

"I think it is the contractor's responsibility to get rid of the debris properly," added Mr Ji, who is in the transportation and moving industry.

"They charge money for it, so how can they just dump randomly?"