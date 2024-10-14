Purattasi meal served to 5,000 migrant and domestic workers

A total of 5,000 migrant and domestic workers enjoyed a free Purattasi meal on Oct 13.

Purattasi is the sixth month of the Tamil calendar and holds significant importance among Tamil Hindus.

The meal at PGP Hall was organised by the Seva Committee of the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) in partnership with the Migrant Workers' Centre.

The attendees were alerted to the annual event by Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) and Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE).

Because of the volume of attendees, the event catered to several seatings, starting at 10am and ending at about 3pm.

Over 200 volunteers from HEB-administered temples, Seva Committee members, Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple, Thirumurai Manadu, Om Namah Shivaya boys from Sri Sivan Temple, and MWC were involved in serving the food the 5,000 attendees.

Volunteer groups from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple were also involved in washing and moving pellets of food.

Seva Committee chairwoman Susila Ganesan said: “HEB hopes to offer the migrant and domestic workers the taste and experience of a Purattasi temple lunch experience in Singapore.

"We also want to acknowledge the quiet contributions of Singapore’s migrant and domestic workforce and thank them.”